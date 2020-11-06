By Jennifer Okundia

DMW label boss and multi award winning Nigerian super star singer Davido, has finally dropped the release date for his body of work ‘A Better Time.’

OBO, as he is fondly called, stated that he will be releasing the album on November 13th 2020, and that the second single on the project will be out by Monday.

‘Nov 13 ABT … 2nd Single off the album drops MONDAY !!!! ITS ABOUT TO BE A BETTER TIME!!! PRE ORDER LINK IN BIO!! 😇🤩😤🤯’ he wrote on Instagram.

The 17-track album is his fourth body of work in two years.