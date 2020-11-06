By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Kaduna State High Court has upheld the appointment of Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

The ruling followed a suit filed by Iyan Zazzau, Bashar Aminu, challenging the appointment of the new Emir by the Kaduna State government.

Justice Kabo who presided over the case ruled that the Emir can be inaugurated on Monday, November 9, by the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli was appointed the new emir of Zazzu on Wednesday, October 7. He succeeds Shehu Idris, the 17th Fulani emir of Zazzau who reigned for 45 years before his death on September 20.