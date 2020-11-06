Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, Nigerian songwriter and singer popularly known by his stage name Chike, comes through with his latest track dubbed ‘Wahala Dey.’

Chike became prominent after participating on the Nigerian reality competition Project Fame West Africa in 2015, and also in the talent competition TV show The Voice Nigeria Season 1 finishing runner-up on the show.

The song comes after his “Dance Of The Booless” EP and the remix of “If You No Love” featuring DMW singer, Mayorkun. A remembrance of the fallen heroes of the Lekki Toll Gate shooting on 20.10.20, victims of police brutality, for the #EndSARS movement.

Writing about the track, he said “Wahala Dey” serves as a “reminder to the youths that we have a lot of problems to tackle and we have only just started.”