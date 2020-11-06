By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday congratulated veteran journalist, Alhaji Umaru Dembo on his 77th birthday.

Dembo, who once served as the Minister of State for Petroleum, was born on the 7th of November, 1943.

Buhari acknowledged the veteran journalist’s many years of service to the nation, particularly in communication and projection of cultural values.

The President joined the family members, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating the author and publisher.

Alhaji Dembo is popular for writing books in Hausa language, publishing the first Hausa newspaper, Zuma, with a printing press in Zaria, and promoting journalism with publication of a news magazine, Telex International.

Meanwhile, Buhari noted with appreciation, Alhaji Dembo’s participation in two constitutional conferences in the country, and his consistency in dreaming and realizing goals that directly impact on the development of the country with his chosen career.

He, therefore, prayed that the renowned journalist will grow in strength, good health and wisdom while serving the country with his experience and knowledge.