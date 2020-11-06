By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Joe Biden has reacted to allegations made by President Donald Trump that the presidential election is being rigged in his favour.

Trump said if the legal votes were counted, he truly won the election, but noted the illegal votes were being counted which should stop.

But Biden, reacting to Trump’s allegation said “No one is going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever.“

“America has come too far, fought too many battles, and endured too much to let that happen,” he tweeted.

Trump had in his address to the nation from the White House said US presidential election is being rigged in favour of Joe Biden, saying “If you count the legal votes I easily win.”

Trump, who addressed the nation from White House, said the mail-in votes were adopted to rig the election in favour of the Democrats.

He said he is being deprived of victory by fraud perpetrated by the Democrats through mail-in votes.

“If you count the legal votes I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” Trump alleges.

The President said he was advocating for a halt in counting of “votes that came in late,” and went on to tout races that had already been called for him.

“I’ve already decisively won many critical states, including massive victories,” he claimed.