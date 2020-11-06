In a major turn of events, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has taken over US President Donald Trump in the key state of Georgia.

The votes counted tally in Georgia now shows that Biden has the lead in the state by 917 votes.

A reminder: Biden needs to win TWO of Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada and Georgia or win Pennsylvania to reach the White House.

Fox News and Associated Press have already called Arizona for Biden – but not everybody has which is why you may be seeing different electoral college votes counts across different news services.

That doesn’t seal the state for Biden yet, and we may not get a call for a while.

However, vote counting is continuing in Pennsylvania.

What Trump and Biden need to win

Joe Biden

Donald Trump

Trump needs to win THREE of Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada and Georgia AND win Pennsylvania.