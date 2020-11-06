Former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves has slammed the club after claims that the Spanish giants “didn’t have the balls” to re-sign him.

Alves is widely regarded as the best right-back in the game, after a more than stellar showing for Barca between 2008 and 2016, where he contributed 21 goals and 101 assists in 391 games.

The Brazilian was a serial winner at the Catalan club, helping the Blaugrana win 23 trophies in total, including six La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.

Alves left the club as a free agent in 2016 and joined Juventus on a two-year deal. The 37-year-old has now revealed that he offered himself to Barca upon leaving Juve in 2017.

“I offered myself to Barca to come back. I went to Juve to prove I was still at a good level,” the veteran defender told RAC 1.

“I wanted to return to Barca and they needed me, but they didn’t have the balls to admit that they were wrong with me. If they had treated me as I thought I deserved, today I would still continue playing for Barca. I love this club ”

Alves becomes the latest player to hit out at the club in their manner of handling players after Luis Suarez made a similar statement in his move to Atletico Madrid.

Alves joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Juventus, and is now plying his trade with Sao Paulo in Brazil.