By Abankula

Malam Ali Kwara, legendary hunter, vigilante leader, crime fighter, and nemesis of bandits and kidnappers, is dead.

The dare-devil hunter whose movie-like exploits against bandits, armed robbers and terrorists are well documented in virtually all the 19 Northern states, died in Abuja on Friday.

The Federal Government had brought him to Abuja to take over his medical treatment.

But he gave up the ghost.

President Buhari, who has turned the chief mourner, made available a plane Friday to take the corpse to Dutse Airport for its planned burial in his home town, Azare in Bauchi State.

Reacting to the news of his demise, the President said: I condole with the people of Bauchi State and their government following the sad exit of this extraordinary citizen who devoted his entire life to assisting law enforcement officials in their fight against criminals.”

According to him: “Ali Kwara will not be forgotten for roles he played in subduing hardened criminals and warlords in our forests.

“Thanks to his efforts, several of such criminals were lucky to be reformed while many more have been made to face justice. Few of such brave men are found in a generation. May Allah grant him Aljannah.”

Born in Azare town in Katagun Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Ali Kwara was famous for apprehending bandits and kidnappers in northern Nigeria.

In an effort in February this year, his vigilante group found 43 rifles buried in Burra forest in Ningi Council Area of Bauchi.

The guns were handed over to Governor Bala Mohammed, who then passed them to the police.