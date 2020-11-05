By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian reggae singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking, has thanked rapper Reminisce for giving him a shot in 2012 when nobody knew who he was.

The ‘Abule’ crooner posted a picture of Reminisce’s 2012 album Book of Rap Stories on Twitter, saying he was grateful for the opportunity.

He tweeted, “God bless You @IamReminisce Real OG before IG…You gave me a shot in 2012 to be on your album When no one knew who I was…Thank You Alaga. Grateful.”

Patoranking who recently dropped a new album, started as a street jam and carnival dancer before his music career kicked off.