By Ariwodola Idowu

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Thursday said the delay in the release of the 2020 results of candidates of Ekiti State was due to a technical hitch.

The Council also clarified that the two-day delay in the release of the results was not because the state government was indebted to it as was being insinuated in some quarters.

In the letter dated Nov. 5 and signed by WAEC’s Branch Controller in the state, Alhaji Olajide Hakeem, for the Head of National Office, the Council maintained that the Ekiti Government was not in any way indebted to the council.

The letter, addressed to the Commissioner for Education, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye, reads: “On behalf of the national office and the entire WAEC, I hereby tender our unreserved apology for the delay that occurred in the release of the Ekiti State public schools’ results.

“The Council wishes to state clearly that Ekiti State was not in any way indebted to WAEC.

“However, it should be noted that many candidates from all parts of the country were unable to access their results throughout yesterday (Wednesday) due to the heavy traffic congestion on our side. The results were eventually accessed from 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We condemn in its entirety, any attempt by anybody or group making campaign of calumny to achieve any selfish desires on this very sensitive issue.

“Ekiti State government remains one of our very reliable clients and we cherish the cordial relationship existing between the state and the Council, which we intend to keep.

“We regret any inconvenience arising from the delay of results of the Ekiti State public schools.

“Please, accept the warmest assurances of our highest regard.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that anxiety had mounted in parents and candidates in the state over their inability to access their results via the online platform provided by the Council since Monday, thus fueling the insinuation in some quarters that Ekiti State might be one of the states indebted to WAEC.

However, strong indications emerged at about noon on Thursday that the Council had released results of candidates who sat for the examination.