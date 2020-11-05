By Kazeem Ugbodaga

US President, Donald Trump is losing more grounds to Joe Biden as the count of electoral votes continue in six key states, but the President is insisting that vote-count should stop.

Trump tweeted few minutes ago, saying that vote count should stop now.

The irony of the matter is that Trump’s supporters in Arizona are chanting that the votes should be counted as the President gains ground and narrowed Biden’s lead.

The same supporters are crying foul in Pennsylvania, where Trump had seen his over 500,000 votes lead cut to 164,000 by Joe Biden, with more votes still to be counted.

Trump’s supporters are saying “stop the count now.”

The same message a frustrated Trump is tweeting that votes count should stop so that he can claim Pennsylvania, Georgia and other areas where he is leading.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

As Trump complains and takes legal action to salvage any hope of him remaining in the White House, Biden marches on nearing 270 electoral votes needed to catapult him to power.

Some reports said he had gained 264 electoral votes already while CNN is quoting 253 electoral seats, with Trump’s 213 electoral votes.

If Biden takes over from Trump to win Pennsylvania with 20 electoral votes, it will be over for Trump and we may await Biden’s inauguration in January.

But right now, Biden holds a lead in both Arizona and Nevada, two states where more votes are expected to come in on Thursday.

As of this morning, there are close to 50,000 votes left to be counted in Georgia, according to Walter Jones, spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office.

It is likely that before midnight, the coast will be clearer as to who becomes the next president of the United States.