The United States of America has set a one-day record for new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases a day after the presidential election.

With at least 102,591 new infections on Thursday, hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients.

Meanwhile, nine states reported a one-day increase in covid-19 cases on Wednesday: Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin.

The pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of American life, including a record number of voters mailing in their ballots in for the presidential election, whose outcome is yet to be decided.

