By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Donald Trump’s wide margin lead in Pennsylvania, one of the key battlegrounds, has been narrowed by challenger, Joe Biden.

Likewise, Trump is catching up very fast with Biden in another battleground of Arizona.

The race to the White House is getting tighter.

On Wednesday, Trump led in Pennsylvania with over 500,000 votes, but as at Thursday morning, Biden has narrowed the gap to 164,000 votes, with more votes still to be counted.

Eleven percent of the votes in Pennsylvania have not been counted and many of them are mail votes, believe to be in favour of Biden.

As it stands, Trump has polled 3,215,969 votes (50.7%), while Biden has 3,051,555 votes (48.1%)

Trump has raised allegation of electoral fraud against him in Pennsylvania. The State has 20 electoral votes.

In a tweet, Trump said: “They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!”

According to Trump, “They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!”

In Arizona, where Biden has been leading comfortably, as at Wednesday, Trump has sprung up surprise, narrowing the lead drastically.

The biggest county in Arizona has just released the second of two sets of new votes promised Wednesday night – shrinking Joe Biden’s lead there by just over 10,000 votes.

Updated vote totals released by Maricopa County after 2:30 a.m. Thursday show Biden with 912,585 votes and Trump with 838,071.

Previously, Maricopa, the state’s most populous county, was reporting 887,457 votes for Biden and 802,160 for Trump.

The release came as Maricopa County officials were forced to close the Phoenix election office building to the public due to growing pro-Trump protests outside.

as it stands, Biden leads in Arizona after garnering 1,469,341 (50.5%), with Trump trailing with 1,400,951 votes (48.1%).

Biden now lead with 68,000 votes in Arizona, with 14 percent of the votes yet to be counted. Arizona has 11 electoral votes.