By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Following their shocking defeat to Turkish side, Istanbul Basaksehir, Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer declined to comment about speculations he could be sacked ahead of their next game against Everton.

The Norwegian manager when quizzed about getting sacked after their 2-1 loss said “I decline to comment on such things. He said further that it’s still too early to judge as every fan has their opinion all the time.

“Of course it’s early on. Opinions are out there all the time. You’ve got to stay strong. I’m employed by the club to do a job, and I do that to the best of my ability with our staff.”

Manager Solksjaer remains under pressure at the club after their indifferent start to the season. The club has now lost 11 games this season without any league win at home yet. They sit 15th on the lo and are to play in form Everton side on Saturday.