By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Soulful singer, cartoonist, jewellery designer, J’odie, whose real name is Joy Odiete has called on her fans to join her in prayers for healing for her son who has special needs.

In a post she shared on her Instagram page, the ‘Kuchi kuchi’ crooner shared photos and a video of her son at one of his physiotherapy session, where she was thankful that her son, Chinua, for the first time is not screaming the building down.

in her emotional write up, J’odie said her boy’s physiotherapy sessions have been one of the toughest times of my life as she has to watch him cry almost every day.

She wrote: “Thank you, @eudokas_ for bringing this Indonesian therapist to Nigeria… It’s the first time Chinua is not screaming the building down during a physio session.

Physio sessions have been one of the toughest times of my life – watching my son cry almost everyday… Leaving me wondering all the time “Is this the best decision for him?”

But I reassure myself that stopping physio isn’t for his good. So, I keep going, any how.

Still praying. Children of God, please join me to pray. The Balm of Gilead is the best option – may He visit this issue soonest!”