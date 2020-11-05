By Jennifer Okundia

Toke Makinwa turned 36 recently, and she promised to hold a small get together with her family and friends, while also cutting her cake.

The media personality and business woman, invited less than 20 people to her party, including Debola Williams, Arese Ugwu, Chef Fregz and a host of others.

See the pictures:

In her caption, she said “You all know how extra I am so even though I had less than 20 people over on my birthday, what’s a come through without some decorations. I loved transforming my Patio to host, I absolutely love a good walking into a fully decorated space and @condollezzaevents came through.

“It was so last minute as I was supposed to be at work on my birthday, they started decorating at 11 and I was completely blown away by the result. Black and gold is the color of the TM brand and it was cute to see some of my nicknames on the balloons 🎈too.

“@frankugahphotography has since become my family member, he comes to take my pictures on my birthday every year. Thank you Frank.”

Makinwa runs a beauty business named TM Luxury, she is a show host on Rhythm FM and a content creator who drops weekly vlogs on YouTube.