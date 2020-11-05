By Maureen Atuonwu

Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has appealed to officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force in Enugu state to return to their duty posts.

Ugwuanyi made the appeal when he visited the command on Wednesday, to commiserate with the force over the loss of lives, injuries sustained and destruction of property during the EndSARS protests hijacked by hoodlums.

A statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant, Mr Louis Amoke said the governor described the mayhem unleashed by miscreants and hoodlums as “an unusual and challenging period for the Police Force”.

According to him, it was needless and an ill-wind that blew no one any good.

“In our sensitivity to the mood and pains of the society under our watch, the state government has set up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to determine the loss of lives and other damages.

“We have also taken time to inspect the various degrees and nature of damage arising from the hijacked protests,” he said.

Ugwuanyi added that his administration earnestly awaited the recommendations of the panel, reiterating its commitment to implementing same with a view to soothing the pains of security personnel and civilians who were victims of the mayhem.

“The self-evident low morale of the Police Force occasioned by the fallout of the #EndSARS protests has, in our judgment, increased the likelihood of crime in the state.

“I, therefore, passionately implore you to fully renew your commitment to the provision of security of lives and property in the state, as was the case before the protests.

“The good people of Enugu State had, before now, enjoyed your excellent policing service and wish that you come fully on stream and return to all the security posts in the state,” he said.

While thanking the people of the state for their prayers, support and solidarity in the challenging period, Ugwuanyi equally urged them to renew their cooperation and partnership with security agencies to sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in the state.

In his response, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmad Abdurrahman, thanked the governor for finding it necessary and expedient, in spite of his tight schedule, to commiserate with the command over the unfortunate fallout of the #EndSARS protests.

The CP maintained that the visit signified that “we are under a very comfortable hand and care”.

