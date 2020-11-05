The Police Service Commission (PSC) has expressed concern over social media messages inciting police officers against the public.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that this followed a social media report that reads, “every Police that dies for civilian again, he is on his own … Do the needful police work and remain alive for your children and families”.

Ani said the incitement was not necessary for the country at the moment and called for a complete renewal of faith in the Nigerian project.

According to him, the Police are expected to conduct themselves with the highest degree of patriotism and in obedience with its rules of engagement.

He said the Commission was doing its best to see that the welfare of police officers are enhanced and worthy of their sacrifice to the country.

Ani called for a comprehensive overhauling of the commission’s logistics to be able to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

He enjoined police officers to play a leading role in the search for peace and progress in the country.

“The Commission once again commiserates with the families of officers who lost their lives and wish those who were injured during the crisis a quick recovery,” he said.