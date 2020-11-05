By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

American rapper, Robert Rihmeek Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill, has slammed Nigerians for marching in support of Donald Trump re-election as president.

The rapper while reacting to Donald Trump’s endorsement by the marchers in Onitsha, Anambra State, called the Nigerians vicious.

The rapper known to love Nigeria and even joined in the #EndSars protest tweeted “Y’all vicious with this brainwashing shit lol”.

Y’all vicious with this brainwashing shit lol https://t.co/eAYdVZjaLa — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) November 3, 2020

American President Donald Trump retweeted video of the parade and said he was honoured by the support.

Trump must have been taken aback by the support, despite once describing Nigeria a shithole and slamming visa restrictions on Nigerians.