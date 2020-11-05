By Taiwo Okanlawon

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has confirmed that Timo Werner will replace Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, best known as Jorginho as the team’s No.1 penalty taker for the club.

Werner converted two spot-kicks on Wednesday, as the Blues beat Rennes 3-0 in the Champions League.

After the match, Lampard was asked about why Werner was on penalty duty despite Jorginho also being on the pitch.

“I spoke to Jorginho first because he’s been brilliant at taking penalties,” Lampard replied.

“It’s more missing a couple recently that I felt it was time to change. Jorgi’s answer was as professional as I’d expect. He only wants to score them but he was fine with that.

“If Timo takes them as well as today he’ll be happy. I’m happy he scored. Timo is as it stands now but of course he needs to keep scoring them. Today he did it very well.”