By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Jason Njoku, the CEO and cofounder of iROKOtv, has given an update on the severity of his battle with Coronavirus.

In his latest tweet, Njoku confirmed that he has difficulty with breathing and is on oxygen support.

He also disclosed that his children have undergone Covid-19 tests and have tested negative. His wife, Mary Njoku, however, is suffering from minor fatigue after testing positive last month.

The tweet reads ”Thanks all for your wishes. The kids all tested negative so they’re fine. @MrsMaryNjoku other than minor fatigue is fine.

”Me? This thing beat me up at home for a week. Since Monday I’ve been hospitalized with hardcore fever & need oxygen to support my breathing. It will pass” he tweeted.