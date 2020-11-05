By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Harry Kane scored his 200th Tottenham goal as Spurs eased to a 3-1 victory over Ludogorets in the Europa League.

Spurs soon took control of proceedings with Kane nodding home his 200th Spurs goal from Lucas Moura’s corner in the 13 minutes.

The visitors doubled their advantage soon after as the England captain turned provider, laying one on a plate for Lucas at the back post.

Ludogorets come out the blocks quickly in the second half with Claudiu Keseru grabbing a goal back with help from a fortunate deflection.

Spurs’ two goals lead was then restored when Giovani Lo Celso swept home a cutback from substitute Son Heung-min.