By Taiwo Okanlawon

Bose Onifade, the grieving mother of the Gboah TV reporter Pelumi Onifade who was killed while covering a story about a warehouse where COVID-19 palliatives were stored in Agege/Gegetu area of Agege LGA of Lagos has demanded for justice.

According to a statement on Monday by the company, Onifade died while covering the looting of COVID-19 palliatives at a storage centre in Agege area of Lagos.

He was reportedly arrested by the Lagos State Task Force at the Ministry of Agriculture, Abbattoir, Agege.

It was gathered that Mr Onifade was interviewing a resident when policemen, some of whom are attached to the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency (task force), invaded the area based on information that hoodlums were about to break into the warehouse to loot the palliatives and thereafter burn down the Abattoir Police Division.

The mother the 20-year-old slain reporter told PUNCH on Wednesday that the police shot him despite wearing a press uniform.

“A policeman attached to the task force has confessed to shooting him dead and I want justice. The police told us on Friday and it was the following day that they found his corpse at the Ikorodu General Hospital morgue , where he was tagged unknown,” she said.

It was gathered that a four-day search across police stations and prisons in the state for the reporter was conducted from October 24 to 27, before Onifade’s corpse was found at Ikorodu mortuary on October 29.

Lagos police command is yet to react to the development as at press time.