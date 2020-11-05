Germany marked another record number of daily coronavirus infections on Thursday, announcing 19,990 cases in the last 24 hours.

The figures released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control were the latest in a number of ever-increasing case counts in recent weeks. The previous record was 19,059 cases announced on Saturday.

However, authorities are cautioning that testing is far more widespread than during the country’s last spike of the disease, half a year ago, meaning it is difficult to say for certain that current numbers are indeed a new record.

Germany, which is under shutdown until the end of the month in order to slow the virus’ spread, has now recorded a total of 597,583 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, while 10,930 people have died.

dpa/NAN