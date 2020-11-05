By Taiwo Okanlawon

A 20-year-old reporter, Pelumi Onifade who worked with Gboah TV has been found dead.

According to a statement on Monday by the company, Onifade died while covering the looting of COVID-19 palliatives at a storage centre in Agege area of Lagos.

He was reportedly arrested by the Lagos State Task Force at the Ministry of Agriculture, Abbattoir, Agege.

“It has been confirmed that the Gboah TV staff ‘Onifade Pelumi’, arrested by the Lagos State Task Force at the Ministry of Agriculture, Abbattoir, Agege is dead!

“The Police are currently investigating the matter and have assured the management, the family and community that the investigation will be thorough and swift.

“Onifade Pelumi died while covering the scenes at the site of the palliative storage center. He will be deeply missed!

“Further details will be released upon completion of the Investigation by Police Force,” a statement by the company posted on its website read.

It was gathered that a four-day search across police stations and prisons in the state for the reporter was conducted from October 24 to 27.

Onifade’s corpse was eventually found at Ikorodu mortuary on October 29.

However, Nigerians on social media, especially Twitter have begun calling for justice, calling on authorities to take the matter seriously.

