Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been recalled to England’s senior squad for this month’s international matches. England are to play the Republic of Ireland, Belgium, and Iceland in the coming week.

Despite Foden’s addition to the list, Manchester United Mason Greenwood has been left out of the squad after he was sent home alongside Foden for breaching COVID-19 protocols back in September. They were also omitted from the squad during last month’s international break.

“They don’t come as a pair,” replied Southgate when asked about Foden and Greenwood. “They are individual players with their own strengths and individual talents.

“We are looking at the balance of the squad positionally. Phil has had quite a lot of football with his club most recently and Mason has had less game time with United.

“I have had a good chat with Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) about his development and I feel it is better for him to stay with the club at the moment and to develop over the next few months.

Other notable absentees are Southampton forward Danny Ings and Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips who miss out due to injury. In-form Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and impressive Chelsea right-back Reece James keep their respective places.

Squad list:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Reece James (Chelsea), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Man City)

Midfielders: Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City)