By Taiwo Okanlawon

After fans surprised her with 25 shoes to mark her 25th birthday, Big Brother Naija Lockdown’s first runner-up Dorathy Bachor has received a Mercedes-Benz CLA 250.

The reality TV star whose birthday was on Wednesday was presented the car during a party held in her honour.

In attendance were fellow BBN housemates, both past and present. Among the attendees were the winner of last year’s BBN show Mercy Eke, winner of this year’s BBN show Laycon, and other housemates including Prince, Erica, Elozonam, Lucy, Eric, and a host of others.

Before the party began, a number of gift baskets, cakes and an excess of gifts were handed to the ex-housemate, including a new MacBook laptop, and 25 pairs of shoes to commemorate her 25th birthday. But the main gift came after the party when fans revealed the brand new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 they had bought for her.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the overwhelmed Dorathy revealed it was her first birthday party ever.

“From nobody to somebody, to somebody wey dey drive luxury car. My heart is filled with joy and words cannot explain how I’m feeling,” she wrote.

“I’d never get tired of saying my life is a testimony and I want the world to know this. Yesterday was my first birthday party celebration in my 25 years of existence and it’s definitely going to be the most memorable one.”

Issa benzo! You know Shxt ain’t started if she doesn’t take her shoes off🤣

Congratulations @Thedorathybach. Well done D’exploras!!! 🌎 #DorathyAt25 pic.twitter.com/8b8x8J0A9M — Lasgidi4Life 🇳🇬🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@Lasgidi4L) November 4, 2020