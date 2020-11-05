The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State on Thursday said it welcomed the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja in the suit filed by some aggrieved members of the party in the state.

The Federal high court sitting in Abuja had on Thursday morning dismissed the case filed by former Sen. Babafemi Ojudu and others against the constitution of the executive of the Ekiti State chapter of APC.

Ojudu is currently the Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs, (office of the Vice President).

In a statement issued in Ado Ekiti APC noted that the judgment was a victory for all as it would deepen democracy in the state and country.

The statement signed by Mr. Ade Ajayi on behalf of the Chairman of the party, Mr Paul Omotosho, reads: “Ekiti APC is not gloating the outcome of the case and we shall be magnanimous in victory.

“However, we are committed to moving the party to its eldorado.

“For the umpteenth time, let’s state that we shall not depart from our resolve to turn APC into a formidable force and party to reckon with in Ekiti state.

“While the decision of the Federal High Court vindicates our stand that our Exco has always been overboard in all our dealings in the past, we shall remain committed in our determination to continue to rule Ekiti state.

“We remain a family and indivisible one, a sign for the opposition to continue to remain dormant and lick its wounds forever in Ekiti politics.”