Chelsea recorded another comfortable win against French side Rennes cruising to a 3 – 0 win.

The London club were quick to assert their dominance in the match grabbing the first goal in the 10th minute from the penalty spot after Dalbert conceded a penalty for tripping Timo Werner which the German scores.

Werner again in the 41st minute scored the second goal for Chelsea from the penalty spot after Dalbert conceded another foul which led to him being sent off.

Tammy Abraham dealt the final blow against the French sides as he tapped in Reece James cross from the flanks.

The blues who were the dominant side continued their great defensive run recording 5 straight games without conceding a goal.