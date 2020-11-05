President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of Alhaji Haruna Ungogo, the country’s immediate past Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Iraq.

In a message to the family of the deceased and the government and people of Kano State, released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, the president said: “I am saddened by the demise of Ambassador Haruna Ungogo, a rare talent and a brilliant teacher who played diverse roles and achieved extraordinary feats in the service of the country.

“His memory will be with us for a long time.”

The departed mathematics teacher was appointed Ambassador by President Buhari in 2016.

He had previously served as Secretary to the Kano State government; a one-time Finance Commissioner, as well as Rector, Kano State Polytechnic.