E-commerce platform, Jumia Nigeria has partnered with Standard Chartered Bank, Samsung, and other brands for the 2020 Black Friday campaign, which is scheduled to begin on Friday, November 6th till 30th, 2020.

Other partners include Pernod Ricard, Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, Intel, Defacto, Umidigi, Michelin, Stanbic IBTC, and others.

The chief executive officer of Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi said the 2020 Black Friday will provide enhanced support for brands and local SMEs who were severely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, as many of the businesses could not operate during this time.

“Aside businesses, the consumers too were affected by the lockdown, as some lost their income, others prioritised only essential products, and the purchasing power of many was cut by half. To support these consumers, we have democratised the prices of products on our marketplace by on boarding more competitive sellers; negotiated thousands of exciting deals with as many partners as possible to enable consumers to buy more with less, and increased our assortment 100% which provides a wide pool of similar products at varying prices for consumers to choose from,” he added.

Commenting on the partnership, Dayo Aderugbo, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Nigeria and West Africa said: “We are excited about this partnership with Jumia because of the immense reward opportunities it provides to our existing and new clients. For us, initiatives like these are one of the many ways we reiterate our commitment to and appreciation of our stakeholders. We are always Here for their progress, and truly Here for good.”

Mr. Caden Yu, Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria said: “Despite all the challenges faced this year, we look forward to a tomorrow filled with love and happiness. As Samsung, part of our goal is to spread love and happiness by providing our customers an opportunity to own a Samsung product at unbelievable prices and partnering with Jumia is one way of achieving this. Do not miss this opportunity to end the year on a brighter note by rewarding yourself, friends and family with any of our discounted products because we all deserve it.”

The COVID-19 crisis has shown the relevance of Jumia platform which offers a large selection of goods and services, at an affordable and a convenient contactless and safe experience. A growing number of businesses are embracing the Jumia ecosystem to broaden their consumer reach during the COVID-19 pandemic.