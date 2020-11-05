Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate in the U.S. presidential election has extended his lead in Nevada by over 11,000 votes over incumbent President Donald Trump.

According to latest results released in the state, Biden now has 604,251 votes, while Trump has 592,813 votes.

Nevada, which has six electoral college votes, is important for Biden, since going by AP Projection, he already has 264 votes.

Other networks, such as CNN and MSNBC are yet to call Arizona, giving Biden 253 votes and Trump 214.

But the AP on Wednesday gave the state to Biden, along with 11 electoral votes.

A win for Biden in Nevada, will thus give him the 270 electoral college votes he needs to become US president.

In Arizona, Biden leads with 1,469,341 votes.

Trump has 1,400,951 votes, with 88 per cent of votes counted.

Meanwhile, Biden is also cutting into President Trump’s lead in Georgia.

With 99 percent of votes counted, he trails Trump by 13,539 votes.

Trump has 2,436,006 votes, while Biden has 2,422,467.

The state has 16 electoral college votes.

The race in Pennsylvania was also narrowing on Wednesday, as Trump campaign won a court order to allow election observers get closer to the counting area.

Trump leads with 3,228,960 votes, while Biden has shrunk the over 600,000 gap on Tuesday, having now garnered 3,113, 889 votes.

The Democrats camp believe they could win the state won by Trum in 2016.

Counting of thousands of mailed and absentee ballots will resume tomorrow.