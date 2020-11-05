Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden has countered President Donald Trump’s comment that counting of votes should stop.

Biden, in a short news conference, on Thursday said called for patience and restated that “every vote must be counted.”

He spoke from Wilmington, Delaware, after attending a Covid-19 meeting.

According to the presidential challenger, “The senator and I continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished Sen. Harris and I will be declared the winners.

“So, I ask everyone to stay calm — all people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. And we’ll know very soon.

“So thank you all for your patience but we’ve got to count the votes.”

Biden briefly acknowledged the pandemic and the lives lost to the virus.

“Our hearts go out to each and every family who’s lost a loved one to this terrible disease,” he said.