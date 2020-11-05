By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has said that the club were lucky to win their third Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv.
He praised goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the hero of the match stating that the Spanish-German heroics also facilitated their win in the game.
The manager then warned his side that they must improve, despite picking up a 2-1 win. The Spanish giants were close to ending the match a draw after Lionel Messi penalty put Barcelona ahead early on and Gerard Piqué added a second after the break.
Koeman said he was happy with the win although, but was not satisfied with some part of the game.
“I am happy with the result, but I am not satisfied with some phases, we were lucky to have Ter Stegen,” he confessed. “I think we started the match well, quickly going 1-0 up, and then we had the second clear chance. From there, we lost control and they had a lot of good chances.
“We started the game well, making good opportunities to score. Anyway, then we suffered a lot. The game got a bit more nervous then. In the first half, we played well, but in the second it was stretched. We suffered.”
