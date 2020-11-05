Arsenal are poised to open talks with Mohamed Elneny regarding a contract extension. This follows the midfielder’s impressive start to the season.

The Egyptian international spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Besiktas and he was expected to move on during the transfer window.

However, Elneny has since established himself as a key part of Mikel Arteta’s side, emerging as the ideal central midfield partner for deadline day arrival Thomas Partey.

The 28-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, and according to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are preparing to discuss an extension to his current deal.

However, Arteta was quick to play down talk of Elneny being offered a contract extension when asked about the midfielder’s situation in the build-up to the Gunners’ Europa League clash with Molde, hailing his impact but urging everyone to not get carried away.

“Let’s go step by step please!” Arteta said. “What I can say is that I am really pleased with the player and everything that he is doing and hopefully he can continue like that and perform really well throughout the season.