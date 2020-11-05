By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said it will soon commence fresh registration of members across all the polling units in the country.

The Chairman of the committee, Gov. Mai Mala Buni said on Thursday in Abuja while announcing that the party has taken delivery of the membership registration materials that will be used for the exercise.

The Chairman of the committee, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, said on Thursday in Abuja that the delivery of the materials was the beginning of the efforts at repositioning APC as a viable, consistent, cohesive and coordinated political party in the country.

“We are going to register, revalidate and update our existing membership register across the country,” Buni said.

“We just took delivery of the first consignment of the registration materials.

“The membership registration will commence soon and we have more than 119,973 polling units across the country,” he said.

Buni, who is also the governor of Kebbi, added that the consignment came with personal information slips, stressing that the date for the commencement of the exercise would be made known in due time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee had earlier appealed to aggrieved members of the party to halt all litigations in the spirit of true reconciliation.

The committee had expressed optimism that the affected parties would fully comply with the appeal in the true spirit of peace and reconciliation.

NAN further reports that the APC caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee was inaugurated on June 25 to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

The committee, with six months life span, is also expected to plan a national convention for the election of members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).