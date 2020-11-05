American preacher and televangelist, Paula Michelle White-Cain, who heads the evangelical advisory board in Donald Trump’s administration, said angels from Africa are on their way to US to give President Trump victory.

A video of Pastor Paula White leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump’s reelection, is now trending on YouTube.

In reality, Trump is trailing Democratic challenger, Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

In the video, White can be heard saying:

“I hear a sound of victory. The Lord says it is done. For I hear, victory, victory, victory!

“Angels are being dispatched right now.

“Angels have been dispatched from Africa right now. They’re coming here, in the name of Jesus.”

From all indications, Biden is set to cross the threshold of 270 Electoral college votes, when results from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina are declared.

Biden already has 264 votes and has won an all time record 72 million popular votes.

Watch Paula White as she prays for Trump:

*This report was first published by News18.com