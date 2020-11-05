Eleven Nigerians have died from COVID-19 related causes since the end of October, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said on Wednesday.

The national death toll on 31 October was 1144. It rose to 1155 on Wednesday night.

Four persons died on Wednesday.

The NCDC also reported fresh 155 infections, with Lagos accounting for 85.

Except for 31 October when Gombe declared 54 cases, Lagos has consistently reported the highest number of infections.

Wednesday’s number was its highest this November, taking its total to 21,483.

As NCDC reported: “On the 4th of November 2020, 155 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“Till date, 63328 cases have been confirmed, 59675 cases have been discharged and 1155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases:

Lagos-85

FCT-23

Ondo-18

Ogun-8

Kaduna-5

Oyo-5

Taraba-5

Kano-3

Rivers-2

Bauchi-1