By Muhaimin Olowporoku

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has praised defender urged Sergio Ramos. He urged him to remain with Los Blancos and ‘continue to rewrite the history books’ for as long as he can after the 34-year-old scored his 100th goal for the club during Tuesday’s 3-2 Champions League win over Inter.

Ramos marks as one of the most decorated defenders in Real Madrid history with five La Liga crowns, four Champions League trophies, two Copa del Rey titles, and four FIFA Club World Cups.

He has played over 650 games since arriving in 2005 and his century of goals is a remarkable accomplishment for a center-back. Many of his goals have also carried great importance, especially the late equaliser that forced extra-time in the 2014 Champions League final.

“We know just what a great player he is and I’m delighted because tonight was really important for us, as he always with his, with his goal, Zidane said.

” He’s our captain, our leader and of course we want him to be with us forever. What’s more, that’s what he’s doing, showing that he’s always got that desire and I’m in no doubt that he’s going to stay here and will continue to rewrite the history books.”