Entrepreneur and radio girl Toke Makinwa, who recently clocked 36, decided to share with her fans, all the lessons she’s learned at 35 and what she’s going to be about, going forth.

In this episode of “Toke Moments“, the media personality said she would be throwing a party soon after she fully recovers from contracting Coronavirus.

She wrote, “It’s my birthday……… It was my 36th birthday yesterday guys and this year I had a lot of emotions celebrating my birthday.

“Phewwww 2020 has truly been a roller-coaster, I beat the Rona guys……and as we usually on this platform, I share with you lessons from the previous year as I anticipate all the amazing stuff this new year will bring. The view from the 36th floor is amazing already but first, let’s discuss what 35 taught me.”