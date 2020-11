By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has stated that the re-election of US President Donald Trump would be a victory for all Christians around the globe.

The actress prayed for Mr Trump in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying God had a reason for making him president in 2016.

The Bad Blood actress wrote, “GOD ALMIGHTY DO ME THIS FAVOUR PLEASE. TRUMP MUST WIN THIS ELECTION. IF NOT FOR ANYTHING FATHER, FOR THE SAKE OF CHRISTIANS ALL OVER THE WORLD.”

“YOUR SON TRUMP IS A CHRISTIAN AND YOU KNOW YOUR REASON FOR BRINGING HIM TO BE THE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA. GOD ALMIGHTY PLEASE DO IT AGAIN IJMN.”