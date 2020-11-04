U.S. President Donald Trump has been projected to win Indiana in the 2020 election race, according to a CNN tally of results from the counties.

CNN has projected a 50.9% win for Trump , with Joe Biden taking 47.5% of votes there.

Associated Press has also given a similar projection.

There are 11 electoral votes at stake here.

The AP gave Biden Vermont while Fox News projected Biden will keep Virginia blue.

“Joe Biden has scored a Virginia victory, playing defense to keep the battleground state blue, Fox News, often supportive of Trump said.

“The projected win reels in 13 electoral votes for the Democrat, with 270 the magic number to clinch the presidency”, the TV network reported.

Hillary Clinton, a Democrat also won the state in 2016.

Indiana, which Trump has won again, has been a solid Republican state.

It last voted for a Democrat when Barack Obama ran for president in 2008.

But it voted for the Republican presidential candidate in 2012, 2004 and 2000.

Biden is also leading in New Hampshire, according to results declared by 0130 GMT.