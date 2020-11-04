President Donald Trump has thwarted Joe Biden’s hopes of being the first Democrat to win Texas in a presidential race since 1976.

With 93% of the vote in Texas collated, Washington Times reported that Mr. Trump is leading with 52.3% of the vote – the same percentage he took in 2016 – while Mr. Biden had 46.2% of the vote.

Democrats have dreamt about flipping Texas, believing the state’s changing demographics have loosened the GOP’s stranglehold.

Mr. Biden’s backers believed he had a shot after Rep. Beto O’Rourke came within a few percentage points of beating Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018 and after Democrats flipped congressional seats in 2018.

However, Mr. Trump’s victory served as a reality check. Texas was the second biggest prize on the board, awarding 38 electoral votes.