President Donald Trump is currently leading Joe Biden in Michigan and Wisconsin – two of the three most important states that gave him victory in 2016.

Trump won the states by 10,704 and 22,177 votes when he contested against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

However, the GOP candidate now looks set to defeat Joe Biden in Michigan and Wisconsin according to the latest results released by US Politics Poll.

Check out the results below

Michigan, 73% in:

Trump 52%

Biden 46%

Wisconsin, 83% reporting:

Trump 50.9%

Biden 47.3%