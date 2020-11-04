Donald Trump has won three states that he won in 2016. These are Indiana, West Virginia and Kentucky.

He won five electoral college votes in West Virginia and 11 in Indiana.

Trump has also won Kentucky.

Joe Biden has won the electoral race in Vermont, and projections indicated he will win Virginia and New Hampshire.

Trump has 13 electoral college votes so far, with Joe Biden on a total of three.

To become president of the U.S., each candidate is in the race to win 270 electoral college votes, more than half of the 538 available.