By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Donald Trump has cried out again alleging that attempts are being made to make up his 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear.

Trump is maintaining huge lead in Pennsylvania after 77 percent of votes have been counted, garnering 54.3 percent, polling 2,981,316 votes, while Biden secured 44.3 percent of the votes, amounting to 2,431,315 votes.

He has over 500,000 vote advantage over Biden.

But Trump, in tweets said: “They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!”

Who is Trump referring as ‘they?’ He did not specify in his tweet.

According to Trump, “They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!”

Trump had earlier claimed the US election was fraudulent and declared victory, even while votes are still being counted.

Trump, in an address at the White House, said he is going to the Supreme Court to stop all voting, as he sensed fraud.

He declared victory, even as the most important battleground states remain too close to call.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump declared.

Trump said he would fight for the results at the supreme court.

Trump added: “We will be going to the US supreme court. We want all voting to stop.”

According to the president, “Millions and millions of people voted for us. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people.”