By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular OAP, Tolulope Oniru-Demuren also known as Toolz on Tuesday expressed shock at the current rate of school fees.

The mother of two in an Instagram post said she was shocked at the rate after she began asking friends in preparation for nursery education for her son whom she fondly calls Chairman.

The 38-year-old said: “So it’s about that time to send Chairman to nursery and I’ve been asking my friends about school fees…Omoo!!

“Is this what y’all have been paying for school fees?? Its like Chairman will go to school and tutor the General when he gets back.”

Toolz is married to Captain Tunde Demuren son of the former director-general of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority Harold Demuren.