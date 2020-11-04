By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian radio girl, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur and author Toke Makinwa clocked 36, November 3rd 2020.

Toke mentioned in her post that it’s her day, and she’s going to disturb everyone’s timeline with visuals and content from her space.

Makinwa is known for her fashionista statements, YouTube vlog series Toke Moments, and her book On Becoming which was released in November 2016.

In her words “The view from the 36th floor is Bold…….

Get ready for a series of “audacious” takeovers. It gets better from here

👑👑👑👑

It’s my birthday 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

I’m on my worst behavior 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪

03/11. The day I came to be. 🥂 36 is the year for signs and wonders.

A series of “audacious takeovers” is about to happen this year, I can’t wait.

Thank you God for the gift of life, to think I beat the Rona, survived 20/20, there has been so much increase. My life is the real definition of grace. I’m too thankful to see another day. I’m the birthday gyal and I’m going to disturb your timelines today 💋🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉’

When we took this pictures I couldn’t stand for more than 5 minutes, my body was still recovering, the tiredness was out of this world but the team insisted we do it and I had to bring my A game. Corona tried me….. the bitch had the “Audacity”.

TM at 36 is whole, looking out from the 36th floor and the view is Amazing already. I’m going to get so drunk today, I deserve it. Have a drink for me 🥂🥂🥂.

Scorpio Born.

Proudly 1984 😍😍😍😍😍

On 15 January 2014, she married Maje Ayida, but the union was later dissolved in 2017 by a Lagos High Court due to unresolved marital issues.

