By Jennifer Okundia
Popular Nigerian radio girl, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur and author Toke Makinwa clocked 36, November 3rd 2020.
Toke mentioned in her post that it’s her day, and she’s going to disturb everyone’s timeline with visuals and content from her space.
Makinwa is known for her fashionista statements, YouTube vlog series Toke Moments, and her book On Becoming which was released in November 2016.
In her words “The view from the 36th floor is Bold…….
Get ready for a series of “audacious” takeovers. It gets better from here
👑👑👑👑
It’s my birthday 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
I’m on my worst behavior 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪
03/11. The day I came to be. 🥂 36 is the year for signs and wonders.
A series of “audacious takeovers” is about to happen this year, I can’t wait.
Thank you God for the gift of life, to think I beat the Rona, survived 20/20, there has been so much increase. My life is the real definition of grace. I’m too thankful to see another day. I’m the birthday gyal and I’m going to disturb your timelines today 💋🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉’
When we took this pictures I couldn’t stand for more than 5 minutes, my body was still recovering, the tiredness was out of this world but the team insisted we do it and I had to bring my A game. Corona tried me….. the bitch had the “Audacity”.
TM at 36 is whole, looking out from the 36th floor and the view is Amazing already. I’m going to get so drunk today, I deserve it. Have a drink for me 🥂🥂🥂.
Scorpio Born.
Proudly 1984 😍😍😍😍😍
I had a lovely day yesterday, thank you all for the love. My day started off with a brunch and had not less than 20 people stop by at different times to celebrate with me. These are the times but we move. Love you all deep, it’s still my birthday week and I’m on my worst behavior (safety in mind) 🎉🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂💸🎤
On 15 January 2014, she married Maje Ayida, but the union was later dissolved in 2017 by a Lagos High Court due to unresolved marital issues.
See congratulation messages from her friends here:
brodashaggi
Happy Birthday dearie 🎂 ❤️
sisi_yemmie
Happy birthday ❤️
abimbolacraig
We didn’t ready! Happy birthday Queen T! ❤️❤️
julietibrahim
Happy birthday hun ❤️❤️ @tokemakinwa
peac_hy
…Happy birthday Queen TM!🎉 May you continue to thrive and flourish @tokemakinwa !..#MoreBabyGehBlessings 💋
jideofstola
Happy birthday gorgeous 💕💕
ms_dsf
WORLD TOKE DAY!!!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
nikkilaoye
Happy Birthday luv @tokemakinwa. God bless you more as you add a new year today. Thank you for all your love and support to our beneficiaries at @angel4lifefoundation over the years . You are our angel indeed. Thank you for always being there for your sister, that’s me of cos 😁🤗. God will continue to bless you and keep you safe and strong in Jesus name Amen. Luv ya 🤗🤗🤗🤗
lanredasilvaajayi
Happy Birthday Dear Toke….. Wishing you God’s Abundant Blessings Today and Always…. Amen🙏❤️❤️😘
lolaomotayo_okoye
Happy Birthday my darling❤️
