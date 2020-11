Nigerian singer and songwriter Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known by his stage name Timaya, is officially out with his new song ‘Gra Gra’, accompanied with the video.

The danceable jam comes after he dropped his ‘Born To Win’ track.

Timaya is the founder of DM Records Limited. His solo career began in 2005 with the release of “Dem Mama”, which also appeared on his debut album, True Story released the following year.