Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur Michael Owusu Addo, known professionally as Sarkodie, comes through with the video for his record “Happy Day” featuring Kuami Eugene.

“Happy Day” was mixed and mastered by Possigee, produced by MOG Beatz and its video directed by Prince Dovlo.

Sarkodie’s contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for “Artiste of the Decade”.

